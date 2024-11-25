Fantasy Basketball
Zhaire Smith News: Scores 16 as starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Smith tallied 16 points (7-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes during Sunday's 120-109 G League loss to the Motor City Cruise.

After totaling two points in two games off the bench to begin the season, Smith moved into the starting lineup and has scored in double figures in four straight games. Despite the uptick in scoring, Smith remains ice-cold from deep, shooting 25.0 percent from three.

Zhaire Smith
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
