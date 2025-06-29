Ziaire Williams Injury: Becomes unrestricted free agent
Williams (knee) will become an unrestricted free agent after the Nets informed him Sunday that he won't be extended an $8.35 million qualifying offer for the 2025-26 season, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.
Williams will officially hit the open market Monday at 6 p.m. ET, though the Nets still hope to retain him, according to Scotto. The 23-year-old swingman is coming off a career-best year in 2024-25, averaging 10.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals across 24.5 minutes per game in 63 appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now