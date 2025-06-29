Ziaire Williams Injury: Becomes unrestricted free agent

Williams (knee) will become an unrestricted free agent after the Nets informed him Sunday that he won't be extended an $8.35 million qualifying offer for the 2025-26 season, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Williams will officially hit the open market Monday at 6 p.m. ET, though the Nets still hope to retain him, according to Scotto. The 23-year-old swingman is coming off a career-best year in 2024-25, averaging 10.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals across 24.5 minutes per game in 63 appearances.