Ziaire Williams Injury: Set to return to Brooklyn

Williams agreed Monday with the Nets on a two-year, $12 million deal that includes a team option for the 2026-27 season, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Brooklyn declined Williams' $8.35 million qualifying offer over the weekend to make him an unrestricted free agent, but he'll be brought back at a more palatable salary figure in what amounts to a one-year prove-it deal. In his fourth NBA season in 2024-25, Williams emerged as a regular contributor in the Brooklyn rotation, averaging 10.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.6 three-pointers, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 24.5 minutes per contest over 63 games. He missed Brooklyn's final two games due to right patella tendinopathy, but he should be fully healthy for training camp in the fall.