Zyon Pullin News: Hands out team-high four assists

Pullin posted five points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds and four assists in 24 minutes during Friday's 92-78 Summer League loss to the Celtics.

Although Pullin didn't make a huge impact in the box score, he was still able got dish out a team-high four assists after missing Tuesday's Summer League tilt against the 76ers. The 24-year-old guard should remain an option as backcourt depth for the Grizzlies in 2025-26, although his two-way contract will likely leave him in the G League while Memphis' roster is mostly healthy.