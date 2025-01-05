Zyon Pullin News: Leads offensively in balanced game

Pullin put forth 26 points (9-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and one block over 37 minutes in Saturday's 113-100 loss to San Diego.

Pullin did a little bit of everything for Sioux Falls in Saturday's contest, leading Sioux Falls in scoring, threes made, rebounds and assists while coming up one board short of a double-double in a well-rounded showing. Pullin has appeared in 21 G League outings this season, averaging 12.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 0.9 steals per contest.