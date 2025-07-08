Zyon Pullin News: Won't play Tuesday

Pullin (rest) won't play in Tuesday's Summer League game against the 76ers, Jessica Benson of GrindCityMedia.com reports.

Pullin will be unavailable Tuesday against the 76ers after logging 25 minutes in Monday's contest against the Jazz, where he tallied 10 points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine assists, two steals and one rebound. His next opportunity to play will come Friday against the Celtics.