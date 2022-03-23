BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Bet $10, Win $200 With Any March Madness 3-pointer

This article is part of our CBB Betting series.

It may be too late to change your March Madness bracket now that the Sweet 16 is set, but you still have time to get in on the fun of the year's biggest college basketball tournament (and make some easy money) by signing up for an account with BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS.

BetMGM's latest offer for new customers is even closer to a sure thing than a 1 seed beating a 16 seed. Just bet $10 on any team to win its next game in the NCAA Tournament, and if any team hits a 3-pointer, you'll score $200 in free bets, regardless of whether or not your original bet wins. That 3-pointer doesn't even have to be in that game! Oh, and if that moneyline wager does win, you also get paid on those odds as well – in CASH.

Every single team in the NCAA Tournament has made at least one 3-pointer in each of its games so far, so you will not find more of a sure thing across any of the betting sites than this current offer via our BetMGM bonus code.

BetMGM Bonus Code: How to Claim $200 in Free Bets

It's easy for new customers 21 years and older to sign up and take advantage of this deal if they live in one of the many states where BetMGM is licensed and legal. All you have to do is click on the BET NOW link to the BetMGM platform, provide some nominal personal information such as your name, address and email address, and then make sure that BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS is used.

Once your account has been created, simply deposit at least $10 and place a pre-game, moneyline wager of at least $10 on any college basketball team. Regardless of whether your bet wins or loses, your account will be credited with $200, consisting of four separate $50 free bet tokens, as long as any team playing in March Madness makes a 3-pointer.

The free-bet tokens will appear in your account no later than 24 hours after the end of the game, and they usually show up in just minutes. These tokens cannot be cashed out, but they have only a single rollover, so any winnings generated from them can be immediately withdrawn or used to bankroll future bets. The tokens must be used within seven days of being credited to your account.

Placing a Qualifying Bet with BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

Signing up for an account, using BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS and placing a qualifying bet make for a straightforward process, but with an offer this good, you want to make sure you don't miss out on a technicality, so we're making sure you know exactly what kind of bet will activate your $200 in free bets.

In order to fulfill the requirements associated with this BetMGM bonus code offer, your bet must be a pre-game, moneyline wager. The betting lingo can be intimidating, but all this means is that your wager must be placed on a game that has not yet started, and you must bet on a team to win the game outright, not against the spread.

You can bet more than $10, but $10 is just the minimum initial wager required. Of course, since this is a limited-time promotion specific to March Madness, your initial bet of at least $10 must also be placed on a college basketball team that's in the NCAA Tournament.

Using Your BetMGM Bonus Code Free Bet Tokens

Once the free bet tokens are in your account, you will have seven days to use them. You can't split your $50 tokens into multiple bets, so the $200 will be divided into four separate bets of exactly $50 each. That's four different opportunities to bet $50 risk-free and keep your winnings, all stemming from a single $10 bet upon signing up with BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS.

You can use these bets on March Madness or expand your horizons to some of the other betting options available on BetMGM, including the ongoing NHL hockey and NBA basketball seasons.

Another key thing to note with your free bets is that you have to use them within seven days, but you can bet on things further than a week away. This means you can take advantage of the BetMGM bonus code offer during the Sweet 16 and use one or more of your four $50 free bet tokens to bet on the eventual tournament champion.