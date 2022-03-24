BetMGM New York Bonus Code: Bet $10, Score $200 During March Madness

This article is part of our CBB Betting series.

March Madness used to be about filling out your bracket and waiting to see what happens, but now you can keep getting in on the action as the NCAA Tournament unfolds by signing up for an account with BetMGM New York bonus code ROTOBONUS.

Now is the perfect time to join BetMGM NY and take advantage of an incredible offer for new customers. If you sign up using BetMGM NY bonus code ROTOBONUS and place a $10 bet on any team to win its next NCAA Tournament game, your account will be credited with $200 in free bets if any team makes a 3-pointer for the rest of March Madness - regardless of the outcome of your original bet. And if that first bet is a winner, you also collect your winnings, too.

You don't have to live in new York to cash in on this great offer, either. Whether it is Illinois, new Jersey, Pennsylvania or any state where BetMGM is legal and licensed, use BetMGM NY bonus code ROTOBONUS to score this deal.

Using BetMGM New York bonus code ROTOBONUS is a surefire way to win $200 in free bets, and you won't find a better sportsbook promo code out there right now.

Who's eligible for the BetMGM New York Bonus Code?

All new customers who are at least 21 years of age are eligible to take advantage of this offer by using BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS. Just click on the link to the BetMGM platform in this article (hit the blue "BET NOW" button), provide some minimal personal information including your name, address and email address, and use our BetMGM NY bonus code ROTOBONUS.

Once you have created a BetMGM account, deposit $10 or more and place a pre-game, moneyline wager of at least $10 on any college basketball team. Regardless of whether your bet wins or loses, your account will be credited with four separate $50 free-bet tokens, adding up to $200, as long as any team playing in March Madness makes a 3-pointer.

The free-bet tokens will appear in your account within 24 hours after the bet is settled. While these tokens cannot be cashed out, they have only a single rollover, so any winnings generated from them can be withdrawn immediately or used to place future bets. The tokens must be used within seven days of being credited to your account, but you can use them to place straight bets or parlays on any of the many sporting events offered by BetMGM.

BetMGM NY Bonus Code Offer Details

The promotion offered with BetMGM NY bonus code ROTOBONUS really is as simple as it sounds. All any new customer has to do is place a pre-game money line wager of at least $10 on any team to win its next game in the NCAA Tournament. Any bet of at least $10 on any remaining team to win its next game qualifies, as long as the bet is placed before tip-off. A bet larger than $10 still qualifies to win $200 in free bets with this BetMGM New York bonus code offer.

In order for your account to be credited with $200 in free bets, any team has to hit a 3-pointer during the remainder of the NCAA Tournament. This offer would be a sure thing even if there was only one game left, but with 15 games to go, any new customer to place a qualifying bet after signing up with BetMGM New York bonus code ROTOBONUS will assuredly win $200 in free-bet tokens.

How to Use BetMGM York Bonus Code $200 Free Bets

The only restriction on your free-bet tokens once they are in your account is that they cannot be split up, so this BetMGM NY bonus code will give you an opportunity to place four separate risk-free $50 bets within seven days of RECEIPT. These bets can be used on any sporting events, including the NBA and NHL locally or soccer, tennis and golf around the world.

As long as your bets are placed within seven days, they can settle at a later date. This means the free bets can be used on future bets such as predicting which team will be cutting down the nets when March Madness comes to a close on April 4. This offer with BetMGM New York bonus code ROTOBONUS will then be gone, so take advantage while it lasts.