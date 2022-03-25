Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code March Madness: $200 Free Bet With 1 Point

This article is part of our CBB Betting series.

It's a great time of year for sports fans with the NCAA Tournament in full swing, the NBA and NHL regular seasons in their stretch runs and baseball right around the corner. Whether you follow all of those sports or just one, now is the perfect time to make an account with Caesars Sportsbook NY promo code ROTOMAR2.

With this limited-time offer, any new customer who signs up using Caesars Sportsbook New York promo code ROTOMAR2 and places a $20 bet on any men's college basketball team will be credited with a $200 free bet if that team or its opponent scores at least one point in the game. Since we're talking basketball and not soccer, this promo is a surefire way to win $200, making it arguably the top introductory promotion in the entire sportsbook landscape.

If you don't live in new York – don't sweat it! You can also use this great offer when signing up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code link below.

What Is The Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code?

The best Caesars Sportsbook NY promo code is ROTOMAR2. All new customers aged 21 or older are eligible to take advantage of this offer by following two easy steps. First, click on the link to Caesars Sportsbook in this article, create an account by providing your name, address and email, and enter Caesars Sportsbook New York promo code ROTOMAR2. Once that's done, simply fund your account and place an initial bet of $20 or more on any men's college basketball game taking place between now and April 4, 2022, the national title game.

As long as this bet of at least $20 is the first wager you place after opening your account, you will be credited with a $200 free bet if either the team you bet on or its opponent scores at least one point in the game. Regardless of the outcome of your initial bet, this $200 free bet will arrive in your account within two days of the expiration of the promotion period associated with Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOMAR2, so you can expect to receive it no later than April 6, 2022.

And if that first bet wins? Well, you get those winnings as well.

Caesars Sportsbook New York Promo Code Free Bet Works

Once the $200 free bet arrives in your account, it can be used just like cash to place a bet on any of the many sporting events available to be wagered on at Caesars Sportsbook, as long as that wager is placed within 14 days of the free bet being awarded through Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOMAR2.

This free bet cannot be divided into multiple bets, so you will need to have conviction in what you choose to use it one. Luckily, there are plenty of enticing options to bet on in the two-week window after the expiration of the promotion period.

How to Use Your Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code Free Bet

What you do with your $200 free bet from Caesars Sportsbook New York promo code ROTOMAR2 is up to you, but here are a couple suggestions ranging from safe bets that will nearly guarantee a small win to risky ones that could help turn that $200 into much more.

MLB Opening Day falls on April 7, right at the beginning of the window to use the $200 free bet. Billionaire team owner Steve Cohen beefed up the Mets lineup with an offseason spending spree. With two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob DeGrom on the mound, New York should cruise to victory on the road against a Nationals team that finished last in the NL East last season at 65-97 and is missing ace starter Stephen Strasburg because of a neck injury.

If you're a risk-taker who prefers basketball, why not throw the free bet on the Thunder as road underdogs against the Lakers on April 8? Los Angeles will have tired legs after playing at Golden State the previous night, and Russell Westbrook's old team has beaten his new team twice in their first three meetings this season.

Of course, these are merely two options out of a nearly infinite array of possible straight bets or parlays you can put together after using Caesars Sportsbook NY promo code ROTOMAR2 to receive this risk-free $200 bet.