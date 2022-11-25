Clemson vs. South Carolina: Odds, Picks & Predictions for Week 13

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

Clemson vs. South Carolina Betting Odds and Best Bets

The Gamecocks are coming off of their best offensive performance of the season in upsetting Tennessee handedly, and head north to face their in-state rival at Clemson. USC comes in with a 7-4 SU record, going an identical 7-4 ATS. The over has hit in their contests six times. Clemson meanwhile comes in having held Miami to under 100 yards last week. They sit at 10-1 SU and 7-4 ATS. Their games have also gone over in six of 11.

Clemson vs. South Carolina Odds for Week 13

Spread: Clemson -14.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: 52.0 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Clemson -625 (BetMGM); South Carolina +470 (DraftKings SportsBook)

This spread opened at -16.5 but quickly tracked downward on the heels of South Carolina's impressive game last weekend. It now rests at that uncomfortable number where you can easily lose by half a point. I personally like winning, and bet for entertainment only, so odds don't make a huge difference to me, which is why I like alt-lines. I wish I had a better feel for how this line will move as we head into Saturday. The total hasn't budged a bit, though is available at 51.5 if you look around. There is a relatively wide range of odds on the Gamecocks' money line, if that's your lean it does make sense to look around.

Clemson vs. South Carolina Betting Picks This Week

This is a tough spot for me, as I'm a South Carolina alum. But maybe that helps in that I've seen this game often, and tend to know how it goes. Let's get the total out of the way. Both sides have proven unreliable on this number. Both are incredibly inconsistent offensively, though South Carolina hasn't been terrific defensively, perhaps creating a slight lean on the over, but not significantly. There appears no value in Clemson on the ML, as adding it to a parlay won't boost significantly, but there is an upset chance given the rivalry. USC on the money line for a few bucks as an alum like me makes sense but not so much for those really trying to stack cash. That leaves us on the spread. And this seems easy. Clemson has owned this series, winning seven straight, with only one coming by less than 18 points. They've scored 30+ in all seven meetings, three times holding South Carolina to single-digit points. Remember, USC was crushed by Florida, labored against Vanderbilt and lost to Missouri. They took advantage of a porous Tennessee defense last week, nothing more. They'll be outclassed on both sides of the ball. As previously mentioned, I prefer the alt line. At DraftKings, it's paying -115 on a -14.5 spread, and -135 on -13.5. For a $25 bet, your winning would be $3.22 more. Is that worth the risk? I'll post it here as not, but hope you've read through the rationale.

Clemson vs. South Carolina Best Bet: Clemson -14.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook

Clemson vs. South Carolina Prediction

South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler threw for 438 yards and six touchdowns last week against Tennessee. Prior to that game, he had 1,982 yards and nine touchdowns in 10 games. There's no convincing me he suddenly saw the light and is living up to lofty recruiting expectations. There's been no word on the availability of MarShawn Lloyd, who has missed three games, but his potential return would be a boost for the Gamecocks, as the path to beating Clemson is to run at them, a la Notre Dame and Florida State. And I don't trust the Gamecocks to do that. Recent trends hold here, and the Tigers win 30-something to 10-something.

