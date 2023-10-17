College Football DFS Picks: Tuesday Plays on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 8

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Weekday Slate series.

After some thought, I ultimately settled on taking Austin Reed over Liberty's Kaidon Salter as my top pick at quarterback. The narrow spread and higher total are the leading factors for leaning toward Reed, although I have no doubt that Salter will have a solid first half. Reed is the top choice on DraftKings but falls behind Salter on FanDuel, so my exposure to Salter could be a little higher on DraftKings. Reed averages 276 passing yards per game and has an outstanding 14:3 TD/INT ratio, and although he lacks Salter's dual-threat ability, he more than makes up for it with superior passing acumen.

The only team we were low on was MTSU. Otherwise, our exposure was pretty even for the other teams, with an emphasis on Western Kentucky's passing attack.

Week 8 kicks off with a three-game slate that begins at 7:00 p.m. ET. Let's get to it and start the week off right!

Slate Overview

Liberty (-14.5) vs. Middle Tennessee State O/U: 56.5

Western Kentucky (-7.5) vs. Jacksonville State O/U: 59.5

South Alabama (-17.5) vs. Southern Mississippi O/U: 51.5

Quarterback

Austin Reed, Western Kentucky (DK $9,000, FD $10,500) vs. Jacksonville State

Carter Bradley, South Alabama (DK $7,100, FD $8,500) vs. Southern Mississippi

Bradley suffered through a slow start to the season but finally got on a roll a couple of weeks ago and put up 303 passing yards and three touchdowns against ULM in his last game. Southern Miss should make this a slightly closer game than the spread might indicate, so we should see four quarters and solid numbers from Bradley. He's had five picks this season, but a good night is in store if he can limit his mistakes.

Also consider: Nicholas Vattiato, Jacksonville State (DK $7,000, FD $9,400)

Running Back

La'Damian Webb, South Alabama (DK $6,200, FD $10,000)

We may need to aim lower on FanDuel, but DraftKings has Webb at an excellent salary. Southern Miss has the worst run defense on the slate, so Webb is an obvious add. He had some struggles against James Maidson but has otherwise had a standout season, with 476 yards and eight touchdowns over six games.

Quinton Cooley, Liberty [LOGO (DK $6,900, FD $8,800) vs. Middle Tennessee State

Cooley was a savior for my lineups last week, and despite the inferior opponent, I am going to hope for an excellent first half out of him. There's plenty of output to go around, but expect Cooley and Salter to be the leading rushers for the Flames, outpacing other less-expensive rushers.



Anwar Lewis, Jacksonville State (DK $4,200, FD $6,000) @ Western Kentucky

Malik Jackson is doubtful to play, and the team preferred Lewis to J'Wan Evans after Jackson exited. He'll be less of a secret on FanDuel because he is much higher in the order, but this is an injury situation that will save a lot of coin if you opt for a Reed/Salter QB tandem.

Wide Receiver

732 yards and six touchdowns are nothing to sneeze at, but I think Caullin Lacy (DK $7,000, FD $10,000) is too expensive, especially on FanDuel. I would entertain him on DraftKings if you roster Carter Bradley, but I prefer…

Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky (DK $7,800, FD $9,800) vs. Jacksonville State

Corley is a reach on both sites, but he's a must-stack alongside Austin Reed on a weekly basis. He has 37 catches for 543 yards and five touchdowns this season, and although you could go a little lower on this offense, no receiver comes close on the roster. Tight end Dalvin Smith (DK $5,200, FD $5,400) is one of the top tight ends in the country if you really need the cash, but Corley is a far better option with Reed.

Jakarius Caston, Southern Mississippi (DK $4,600, FD $6,500) @ South Alabama

I'm no fan of the Golden Eagles' passing game, but they will have to air it out to keep pace in this game. Frank Gore hasn't played up to his expectations this season, and they'll need a reliable target like Caston to keep the offense going.

Also consider: Easton Messer, Western Kentucky [LOGO[ (DK $5,800, FD $7,600)