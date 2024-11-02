College Football DFS: Saturday Night Slate on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 10

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Night Slate series.

Klubnik is now just outside the Top 4 in the Heisman race, and his turnaround is nothing short of remarkable. After criticism of Klubnik and Dab Swinney's no-transfer pledge - who's laughing now? The Tigers are playing about as well as any team in the country, and one bad half of football against Georgia is the only reason why they aren't ranked higher. I like the projected total

We faded the low totals (IU/WIS, UK/TEN) and focused on the high projected games. Baylor, USC, Clemson and Arizona State were our featured teams among our endorsements.

It's a rare event, but DraftKings and FanDiel share identical slates for their Saturday night offerings. We'll cover all the action for the shared eight games below.

SLATE OVERVIEW

Arizona State (-4.5) @ Oklahoma State O/U: 57

Texas A&M (-3.5) @ South Carolina O/U: 43.5

Clemson (-10.5) vs. Louisville O/U: 62.5

Iowa (-2.5) vs. Wisconsin O/U: 41.5

USC (-1.5) @ Washington O/U: 55.5

Tennessee (-17.5) vs. Kentucky O/U: 45.5

Baylor (-3) vs. TCU O/U: 63.5

SMU (-7) vs. Pittsburgh

WEATHER

ASU/OSU - 80 percent chance of rain

USC/UW - 81 percent chance of rain

TCU/BAY- 60 percent chance of rain

Pitt/SMU - 71 percent chance of rain

Quarterback

Cade Klubnik, Clemson (DK $9,700, FD $11,8000) vs. Louisville

Klubnik is now just outside the Top 4 in the Heisman race, and his turnaround is nothing short of remarkable. After criticism of Klubnik and Dab Swinney's no-transfer pledge - who's laughing now? The Tigers are playing about as well as any team in the country, and one bad half of football against Georgia is the only reason why they aren't ranked higher. I like the projected total here, although I think Vegas is underestimating Clemson's defense. Clemson loves to pul their players in a blowout, but Louisville will keep it just close enough to keep the starters on the field.

Sawyer Robertson, Baylor (DK $7,700, FD $11,400) vs. TCU

Chances are high that many will turn a blind eye to Robertson. He's quietly become the Big 12's top quarterback in several statistical categories, and the game has the highest projected total by a significant margin. TCU's defense is definitely above average, but Robertson has an excellent array of targets at his disposal, and the running game will keep the Horned Frogs guessing. The FanDuel cost is a little high, but fire him up anyway.

Also consider: Marcel Reed, Texas A&M (DK $6,200, FD $9,000) @ South Carolina

Running Back

There's an embarrassment of riches at this position tonight. I eventually decided to study the opposing defenses to make the final calls.

Cam Skattebo, Arizona State (DK $8,900 FD $11,500) @ Oklahoma State

Oklahoma ranks next to last in the FBS in Opposing Rushing Yards per game, and I'm locking in Skattebo despite the lofty salary. The Sun Devils have Sam Leavitt back, and it's easy to forget that the team was working like a well-oiled machine before he went down with an injury. Leavitt's ability to get vertical will open up some holes for Skattebo to run through, and he'll catch a few passes for good measure.

Phil Mafah, Clemson (DK $6,000, FD $9,600) vs. Louisville

This is an excellent discount for Mafah, who will square up against a Louisville defense that has had difficulty in every aspect of the defense, and their general strategy has been to outscore you and hope for the best. That won't work against the Tigers. If Clemson is forced into a third-down situation, Mafah has probably gotten you to manageable yardage in the previous play. Clemson ranks 19th nationally with a third down conversion rate of 45.4 percent. That number is just as much about Mafah giving you a higher probability of succession earlier downs as it is for Kulbnik's ability to convert a short pass to move the sticks.

Jonah Coleman, Washington (DK $5,900, FD $7,300) vs. USC

I wanted to give Woody Marks a nod, but this is probably the toughest rush defense the Trojans will face this season. Coleman has four games of over 100 yards, and while I think Marks is a more frequent red zone target, the Trojans have a much more forgiving rush defense than Washington, who is currently ranked first in the country in total offense. That's a tough ask against Big 10 opponents, and it's one reason why I'll take Coleman over Marks.

Wide Receiver

We've spent a lot of our cash, so we have to be smart at receiver and find cheaper guys with more upside.

Baylor wideouts vs. TCU

I like Josh Cameron (DK $4,500, FD $7,300) and Ashtyn Hawkins (DK $3,900, FD $6,400) out of the group, and while it's difficult to predict who will have the higher number, you have to use at least one of them of you're playing Robertson. We're getting huge savings on a powerful passing offense - difficult to pass up.

Giles Jackson, Washington (DK $5,200, FD $7,200) vs. USC

Washington's passing offense has fallen a bit below expectations this season, but Will Rogers' connection with Jackson has been rock solid. Rogers gives Jackson massive target volume, and his PPR numbers should rack up relatively quickly. USC gives up a lot of big plays in the middle field, so look for Rogers to take advantage and throw Jackson's way often.

Makai Lemon, USC (DK $4,700, FD $6,900) @ Washington

The Trojans have faster and bigger guys in the wideout room, but none of them have outdone Lemon over the past two weeks. Big bodies like Duce Robinson and Ja'Kobi Lane get a lot of attention, and Lemon finds a way to get open. He's racked up 18 catches for 293 yards and a touchdown over the past three games. Washington's defense is strong, but Miller Moss will need to pass the ball often to come away with a win.