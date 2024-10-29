College Football Picks: Three Upsets and One Player to Pop in Week 10

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Picks: Three Upset Picks in Week 10

It's on to Week 10 of the college football season, and we move into the final month of the regular season. We have a handful of massive games on the schedule, as conference races will be shaped rather dramatically this weekend. After a rather boring slate in Week 9, we have some very intriguing games on the slate. Here are a few potential upsets for Week 10, as well as a player to pop on the first Saturday in November.

Arizona Wildcats at UCF Knights – Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET

In this Big 12 matchup, the Wildcats of Arizona hit the road for the Bounce House in Orlando to battle the Knights of UCF.

Arizona was on fire earlier in the season, and it was even ranked. After a 3-1 straight up (SU) start, the Wildcats have tailed off with four straight losses and non-covers.

The Wildcats are clearly talented, though, as QB Noah Fifita and WR Tetairoa McMillan are one of the most talented pass-catch combos in the nation. McMillan had 304 yards and four touchdowns in the opener against New Mexico, and he dropped 202 yards and 10 receptions with a score on West Virginia last week in a narrow loss.

The Knights allow 247.3 passing yards per game to rank 108th in the nation, which might tip the scales in favor of the Wildcats. Arizona is still very much alive for bowl eligibility, but it needs to get on the ball. A win over UCF in the first-ever meeting is very much within reach.

South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Texas A&M Aggies – Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET

The Gamecocks were crowing loudly after a 35-9 beatdown on the road against Oklahoma, winning as a 1-point favorite in Norman. South Carolina is still just a game over .500, but all three losses were against ranked teams Alabama, LSU and Ole Miss.

The Aggies have rolled to four consecutive victories, and the offense has scored 34 or more points, so it won't be easy. But the home team has won three straight meetings, with South Carolina winning 30-24 in the most recent meeting at Williams-Brice Stadium in Soda City.

The South Carolina defense is legit, limiting teams to just 296.4 total yards, 101.9 rushing yards and 18.7 points per game. When the Gamecocks defense is on, it limits the pressure on the offense to produce.

If the Aggies are to be successful, it's in the run game, as A&M ranks near the bottom in the country with 179.6 passing yards per game. Defensively, the Achilles heel for A&M is against the pass.

South Carolina should be able to use the confidence from last week's win at Oklahoma to pick up a victory in a low-scoring game.

Pittsburgh Panthers at SMU Mustangs – Saturday, 8 p.m. ET

The unbeaten Pitt Panthers hit the road for the Metroplex to take on the Mustangs of SMU at Gerald J. Ford Stadium, which is not named after the former president but another guy.

Pittsburgh has won all seven games to date, throwing up 34 or more points in four of the past five outings. QB Eli Holstein has completed 64.2% of his pass attempts for 1,808 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions while running for 286 yards and three scores. He has combined with WR Konata Mumpfield for one of the more unheralded pass-catch combos in the ACC.

The Pitt offense has racked up 40.9 points per game (PPG), with 282.7 passing yards per game. Both marks rank inside the Top 25.

The SMU defense allows 238.6 passing yards per game, which is 99th in the nation. Pittsburgh should be able to move the ball up and down the field, and an outright victory wouldn't be shocking.

The Mustangs probably should have lost at Duke last week, committing three interceptions and three fumbles lost with a minus-6 turnover differential. Yet, SMU still found a way to win. If it is mistake-prone like that against Pitt, it will be a different story.

Week 10 Player To Pop

Will Rogers, QB, Washington vs. USC

The Huskies host the USC Trojans for the first time as Big Ten conference members.

USC hasn't been a disaster on defense like it was under the direction of former coordinator Alex Grinch, but it has still allowed 234.3 passing yards per game, which ranks 94th in the country.

Rogers is a good man who has completed 72.3% of his pass attempts for 2,022 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions, although nobody will confuse him for a dual-threat option.

The signal-caller struggled with 202 passing yards and no touchdowns for the first time this season in a 31-17 loss at Indiana last weekend. Look for Rogers and the Washington offense to be a little angry; taking it out on a USC pass defense has been hurting lately.