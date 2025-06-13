AJ Maddox Injury: Suffers hand injury

Maddox suffered a hand injury and it's unclear if he'll be ready for the fall camp, Jordan Merritt of Ole Hotty Toddy reports.

Maddox was having an excellent spring and looked to be gaining ground in the race for the backup role behind Austin Simmons, but the hand injury has derailed his progress. It's unknown when he will return, but it seems there might be a real possibility of him missing at least part of the regular season. If that's the case, then Trinidad Chambliss and Maealiuaki Smith would compete for the No. 2 role behind Simmons under center.