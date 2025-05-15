AJ Newberry Injury: Should be back come fall

Newberry (undisclosed) missed spring ball for Vanderbilt but should be back come fall, Taylor Hodges of Sports Illustrated reports.

Newberry wasn't able to participate with the the Commodores during the spring, but it's good news towards his recovery that he should be available for the team as the season approaches. The 6-foot-1 running back finished the 2024 campaign with 41 rushes for 185 yards and three touchdowns across 11 games.