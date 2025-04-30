A'Marion Peterson News: Picks UTSA

Peterson will transfer to UTSA, per Pete Nakos of On3.com.

Peterson was a limited participant in USC's offense in his first two seasons with the Trojans. In 2024, he ran for 65 yards and one score on 16 carries while catching two passes for 13 yards. Now, he'll look to become a staple of the backfield with the Roadrunners, where he'll have three seasons of eligibility remaining.