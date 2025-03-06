Angel Johnson Injury: Set to miss spring camp

Johnson (foot) will miss spring camp for Washington State, 247Sports.com reports.

Johnson transferred to the Cougars from South Dakota State, where he tallied 91 carries for 646 yards and three touchdowns while adding 14 catches for 176 yards and a score in 2024. He was slated to at least compete to be a rotational back for Wazzu, but a knee injury will hold him out this spring and he'll have to wait until fall camp to try to impress his new coaching staff on the practice field.