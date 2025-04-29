Arlis Boardingham Injury: Sidelined with injury

Boardingham is dealing with an injury and was forced to miss the spring game, Michael Burwell of The Blade reports.

Boardingham has been sidelined during spring camp as he deals with an undisclosed injury. The sophomore tight end transferred in after two years at Florida and will try to fill in the gap left by Harold Fannin's departure. He totaled 18 receptions for 128 yards and two touchdowns across 10 games.