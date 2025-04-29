College Football
Armani Winfield headshot

Armani Winfield News: Should be ready for fall camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Winfield (undisclosed) should be ready for Colorado State's fall camp, Kevin Lytle of the Fort Collins Coloradoan reports.

Unfortunately for Winfield, an undisclosed injury cost him valuable participation in Colorado State's spring practice. Fortunately for the proven wideout, there is still fall practice to settle in before CSU's team begins its 2025 season. Winfield will look to improve from a breakout 2024 that saw him log 38 receptions for 341 yards and two touchdowns.

