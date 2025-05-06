Ashton Cozart News: Joining Wildcats

Cozart has announced his commitment to Kentucky, On3.com reports.

Cozart will join the Wildcats following a one-year stint with SMU. The 6-foot-3 redshirt freshman, who was originally recruited by Oregon, tallied one reception for 24 yards on three targets this past season with the Mustangs. Cozart will look to impress the Wildcats' coaching staff this offseason and earn a role with the team this fall.