Austin Mack News: Not frontrunner for starting QB

Mack is not the frontrunner for Alabama's starting quarterback position, Nick Kosko of On3.com reports.

Once Jalen Milroe, Alabama's starting quarterback for 2024, declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, the team's QB1 spot was left wide open. As it stands, Alabama's top-two quarterbacks are Mack and Ty Simpson. Currently, Simpson is the frontrunner, but that is not completely established yet, as there is still some of spring and all of summer to go through before the Crimson Tide pick their starting quarterback.