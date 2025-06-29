Bear Bachmeier News: Will compete for starting spot

Bachmeier is expected to compete for the starting quarterback role following the departure of Jake Retzlaff, per Pete Nakos of On3.com.

Bachmeier will compete for the starting job in Provo following the news of Jake Retzlaff's entry into the transfer portal in the wake of an ongoing civil lawsuit. The 6-foot-2 freshman will be part of a three-man competition for the starting gig alongside McCae Hillstead and Treyson Bourguet. Though Bachmeier has yet to appear in a game at the collegiate level, the former three-star recruit earned a number of power conference offers coming out of high school and will certainly get a fair shot to earn the starting job.