Behren Morton Injury: Ramps up progress

Morton (shoulder) has ramped up his shoulder's progress, the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reports.

Morton played with a Grade-3 AC joint sprain in Texas Tech's 2024 Big 12 opener. After sitting out the Red Raiders' spring practice, he was expected to make some form of progress during the summer. It appears to be the case, though not enough to clear his shoulder's injury status. At the very least, there are still a few months before Tech's 2025 season begins.