Brandon Ramirez News: Active for spring game
Ramirez (upper body) was observed participating in the spring game, Jackson Moore of 247Sports.com reports.
Ramirez was forced to sit out the entirety of the 2024 season as he dealt with an upper body injury. He has been a welcomed surprise during spring camp as he has flashed on various occasions. The sophomore running back will continue to fight for a bigger role in the upcoming season.
