College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brandon Ramirez headshot

Brandon Ramirez News: Active for spring game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2025

Ramirez (upper body) was observed participating in the spring game, Jackson Moore of 247Sports.com reports.

Ramirez was forced to sit out the entirety of the 2024 season as he dealt with an upper body injury. He has been a welcomed surprise during spring camp as he has flashed on various occasions. The sophomore running back will continue to fight for a bigger role in the upcoming season.

Brandon Ramirez
Fresno State
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now