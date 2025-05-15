Cam Wallace Injury: Back in practice

Wallace (leg) returned to practice ahead of the team's Blue-White game, Matt Thomas of Basic Blues Nation reports.

Wallace suffered a bad leg injury last fall and it forced him to miss the last 13 games of the season. Right ahead of the spring game in April, he made his long-awaited return to the practice field. Head coach James Franklin said that he thinks Wallace is in a good position to make a full return for summer camp, which would mean he would be ready for the start of the season assuming he doesn't suffer any set backs.