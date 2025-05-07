Cameron Jones News: Headed to Kentucky
Jones has announced his commitment to Kentucky ahead of the 2025-26 season, Chris Hummer of 247Sports.com reports.
Jones will join the Wildcats after spending his true freshman season with the Bruins. The 6-foot-1 freshman, who did not see the field during his time with UCLA, will look to work his way up the Kentucky backfield depth chart this summer.
Cameron Jones
Free Agent
