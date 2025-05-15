Censere Lee Injury: Misses spring game

Lee (leg) missed Pittsburgh's spring game, Nathan Breisinger of Pittsburgh Sports Now reports.

Lee missed the last three games of 2024 campaign with the same right leg injury, and he's now questionable heading into the beginning of this upcoming year. The 5-foot-11 wide receiver still has plenty of time to get back to full health, as he should be primed for ample playing time if he's active for Week 1 against Duquesne.