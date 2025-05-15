College Football
Chris Marshall

Chris Marshall Injury: Plays in spring amidst injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 15, 2025 at 2:39pm

Marshall (undisclosed) made some plays in spring ball but was also banged up throughout it, Bob Lundeberg of Sports Illustrated reports.

Marshall looks to be navigating back well from his injury, but he still was banged up during the spring. The 6-foot-3 pass catcher has plenty of time to get back to 100 percent, and he looks to be nearing that progression as of now.

Chris Marshall
Boise State
