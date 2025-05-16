Christian Clark Injury: Status improves to probable
Clark (Achilles) remains limited in spring but is looking good in recovery, Evan Vieth of On3.com reports.
CJ Baxter (knee) is probable, and with Clark ahead of the former in terms of recovery, the latter can also be considered probable going into the summer. Ideally, it or the 2025 Longhorns' final training camp will be enough to clear his long-term injury.
