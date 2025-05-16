College Football
Christian Clark headshot

Christian Clark Injury: Status improves to probable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 16, 2025 at 1:10am

Clark (Achilles) remains limited in spring but is looking good in recovery, Evan Vieth of On3.com reports.

CJ Baxter (knee) is probable, and with Clark ahead of the former in terms of recovery, the latter can also be considered probable going into the summer. Ideally, it or the 2025 Longhorns' final training camp will be enough to clear his long-term injury.

Christian Clark
Texas
