CJ Carr News: Likely lead candidate to start after spring

Carr posted a strong spring game Saturday, completicing 14 of his 19 pass attempts for 170 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, and he's likely risen to the top of the quarterback competition for Notre Dame, Pete Sampson of The Athletic reports.

While head coach Marcus Freeman seems to be portraying a continued quarterback competition into the fall, Sampson notes that Carr looked markedly better than his competitors, Steve Angeli and Kenny Minchey, in the spring game. Given that the spring transfer portal is around the corner, Freeman could be making statements in an attempt to keep his depth around, though it's also not cut and dry that Carr is the starter at this point, either. Still, things seem to be trending in that direction following spring ball.