Conner Weigman News: Ready for Houston

Weigman (undisclosed) has been fine since February despite committing to Houston with a previous injury from his time at Texas A&M, Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle reports.

At the time Weigman committed to Houston, he was still dealing with a lingering injury from his time with Texas A&M. This is great news for both the Cougars and their newly minted quarterback, who is looking to establish himself as top dog. Weigman struggled in 2024, logging more interceptions (five) than touchdowns (three) and failing to reach 1,000 passing yards. Ideally for him, potentially taking a slight downgrade in competition yet remaining a Power Four quarterback will do wonders for his collegiate career.