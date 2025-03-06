College Football
Cooper Flanagan

Cooper Flanagan Injury: Ruled out for spring ball

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Flanagan (Achilles) will be sidelined for Notre Dame's spring practices, Mike Berardino of the South Bend Tribune reports.

Flanagan, who suffered a left achilles injury during the CFB Playoffs, will remain out for the duration of the spring. The 6-foot-6 sophomore, who tallied four receptions for 55 yards and two scores last season, will look to rest up ahead of fall workouts.

Cooper Flanagan
Notre Dame

