Cooper Flanagan Injury: Ruled out for spring ball
Flanagan (Achilles) will be sidelined for Notre Dame's spring practices, Mike Berardino of the South Bend Tribune reports.
Flanagan, who suffered a left achilles injury during the CFB Playoffs, will remain out for the duration of the spring. The 6-foot-6 sophomore, who tallied four receptions for 55 yards and two scores last season, will look to rest up ahead of fall workouts.
