Dakorien Moore News: Making push for slot role

Moore has been observed impressing during spring and is making a push for the lead slot role, Zachary Neel of Ducks Wire reports.

Moore is in the lead fore the starting job in the slot as a true freshman with Gary Bryant Jr. expected to be behind him. The young wide receiver will continue to build his case as the main man for the position as the offseason progresses. Evan Stewart and Jeremiah McLellan are expected to be the starting receivers.