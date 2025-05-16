Darius Copeland Injury: Probable for training camp
Copeland (lower body) is expected to be back for Liberty's training camp, Jon Manson of A Sea of Red reports.
For more than half a year, Copeland has been recovering from a lower-body injury he suffered during Liberty's 2024 season. Obviously, it finished without him, but the Flames' next campaign still has an adequate chance to be enough for his availability.
