Darius Copeland headshot

Darius Copeland Injury: Probable for training camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 16, 2025 at 12:37am

Copeland (lower body) is expected to be back for Liberty's training camp, Jon Manson of A Sea of Red reports.

For more than half a year, Copeland has been recovering from a lower-body injury he suffered during Liberty's 2024 season. Obviously, it finished without him, but the Flames' next campaign still has an adequate chance to be enough for his availability.

