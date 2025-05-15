Derrick Davis Injury: Continuing recovery from injury

Davis (lower body) is continuing to work through his recovery from a serious lower body injury suffered last season, per Dominic Campbell of SI.com.

Davis suffered the injury during last year's game against Boston College and missed all of Pitt's spring practices as a result. The 6-foot running back is continuing his recovery but will be questionable to return in time for fall camp. Prior to the injury, Davis ran for 70 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 27 attempts last season. His health status will be worth monitoring as fall camp draws closer.