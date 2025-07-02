Donald Chaney Injury: No longer a 49er
Chaney (undisclosed) is no longer with the Charlotte 49ers' program, per Hunter Bailey of The Charlotte Observer.
No reason was given in Bailey's report, but Chaney is no longer a Charlotte 49er despite being projected as their top halfback this coming fall. The senior, who ran for 178 yards and three scores with Louisville last season, will presumably look for a new home via the transfer portal, while Charlotte figures to pivot to some combination of Rod Gainey, CJ Stokes and Henry Rutledge at halfback.
Donald Chaney
Free Agent
