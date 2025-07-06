Drew Viotto News: Departing Missouri State
Viotto has departed from Missouri State's football program, per Wyatt D. Wheeler of the Springfield News-Leader.
Viotto had just transferred to Missouri State earlier this year but is now reportedly set to join the university of British Columbia's football team in Canada. Elijah Leonard and Cole Feuerbacher will likely compete for the Bears' backup quarterback spot following Viotto's departure.
