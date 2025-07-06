Menu
Drew Viotto News: Departing Missouri State

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 6, 2025

Viotto has departed from Missouri State's football program, per Wyatt D. Wheeler of the Springfield News-Leader.

Viotto had just transferred to Missouri State earlier this year but is now reportedly set to join the university of British Columbia's football team in Canada. Elijah Leonard and Cole Feuerbacher will likely compete for the Bears' backup quarterback spot following Viotto's departure.

