Dylan Goffney News: Headed back to Dallas

Goffney will transfer back to SMU, per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.com.

Goffney began his career at SMU before spending the last two seasons at Colorado State. He'll now return to where it all began in hopes of revitalizing his career. His best season came with the Mustangs in 2022, when he caught 18 passes for 369 yards and two touchdowns. He'll have one season of eligibility remaining.