Eli Brickhandler News: Commits to Ohio State

Brickhandler announced his commitment to Ohio State on Tuesday.

Brickhandler will take a significant upgrade, going from a non-FBS team to Division I's reigning champions. But with Ohio State's 2025 team clearly focusing on either Lincoln Kienholz or Julian Sayin as its starting quarterback, the newcomer's game opportunities are expected to be somewhere between scarce and non-existent. Houston Christian's 2024 season includes his 38 completions (of 77 pass attempts) for 557 yards and a 4-2 TD-INT ratio with 63 yards for another 264 yards and touchdown.