Gavin Frakes News: Flips commitment to Northwestern

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 25, 2025 at 8:37am

Frakes has flipped his commitment to Northwestern, Nick Kosko of On3.com reports.

Barely over a month ago, it was announced that Frakes would join Oklahoma, but Kosko's update indicates that him joining the Sooners is no longer the case. Instead, he will join a Northwestern team whose quarterback room is a little more open but unlikely not enough for him to regularly log snaps under center.

