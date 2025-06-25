Gavin Frakes News: Flips commitment to Northwestern
Frakes has flipped his commitment to Northwestern, Nick Kosko of On3.com reports.
Barely over a month ago, it was announced that Frakes would join Oklahoma, but Kosko's update indicates that him joining the Sooners is no longer the case. Instead, he will join a Northwestern team whose quarterback room is a little more open but unlikely not enough for him to regularly log snaps under center.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now