George MacIntyre News: Will compete for starting job

MacIntyre will compete against Joey Aguilar and Jake Merklinger to be Tennessee's starting quarterback, Brett McMurphy of On3 reports.

MacIntyre is a 6-foot-6, 190-pound Tennessee native with an immediate opportunity to break out at the collegiate level. But unlike either Aguilar or Merklinger, the freshman lacks experience, which may be warranted for a UT team trying to replicate its 2024 success. But as a four-star recruit, there is reason to believe MacIntyre may win out despite the odds against him.