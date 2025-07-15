Menu
George MacIntyre News: Will compete for starting job

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 15, 2025

MacIntyre will compete against Joey Aguilar and Jake Merklinger to be Tennessee's starting quarterback, Brett McMurphy of On3 reports.

MacIntyre is a 6-foot-6, 190-pound Tennessee native with an immediate opportunity to break out at the collegiate level. But unlike either Aguilar or Merklinger, the freshman lacks experience, which may be warranted for a UT team trying to replicate its 2024 success. But as a four-star recruit, there is reason to believe MacIntyre may win out despite the odds against him.

George MacIntyre
Tennessee
More Stats & News
