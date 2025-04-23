Gevani McCoy News: Joining the Owls

McCoy has announced his commitment to Temple, Pete Nakos of On3.com reports.

McCoy will make the move to Temple after appearing with the Beavers last season. The 6-foot redshirt junior, who started his collegiate career with Idaho, threw for 1,300 yards (123-of-202), three touchdowns and six interceptions with Oregon State last season, adding on 328 yards and five scores on the ground. McCoy will look to compete for the starting job with Temple this offseason.