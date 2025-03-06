Gi'Bran Payne News: Active for spring ball
Payne (knee) is not among those listed as out for Notre Dame's spring workouts, Mike Berardino of the South Bend Tribune reports.
Payne, who missed the entirety of the 2024-25 season after suffering an offseason ACL injury, will return to a full workload during Notre Dame's spring workouts. The 5-foot-9 redshirt sophomore last saw the field during the 2023-24 season, totaling 45 carries for 168 yards and two scores on the ground, along with nine receptions for 58 yards and two more touchdowns through the air.
