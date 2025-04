Wagner is transferring to Arizona from Illinois State, Jason Scheer of 247Sports.com reports.

Wagner will switch over to the Wildcats for his senior season after serving out his first three years with Illinois State. The 6-foot-2 kicker logged 13 games with the Redbirds in the 2024 campaign, making 11 of 15 field goals and going 44-for-48 on extra-point attempts.