Isaiah Augustave News: Lands with South Carolina

Augustave will transfer to South Carolina, per On3.com.

Augustave will now play for his third program in three years. After signing with Arkansas out of high school and spending 2024 at Colorado, where he ran for 384 yards and four touchdowns on 85 carries, he'll join South Carolina, where he'll look to bolster a Gamecocks' backfield that should have a chance to thrive this fall given the fact it also boasts a dynamic mobile quarterback in LaNorris Sellers.