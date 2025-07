Jacobs (foot) was full go in the spring, Steve Irvine of Bhambanner.com reports.

Unfortunately for Jacobs, a foot injury limited his 2024 availability. As a result, he logged zero touchdowns then. Still, Jacobs logged 41 carries for 162 rushing yards (4.0 averaged per carry) and 33 receiving yards, which is not too far off his 2023 output with UAB.