Ismael Cisse Injury: No timetable following wrist injury

Cisse suffered a broken in the weight room earlier this week and doesn't have a timetable to return, Tom Murphy of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports.

Cisse impressed throughout the spring, emerging as an option to start for the Hogs in 2025, but he's now set to go under the knife to repair the wrist. He still has plenty of time to recover before the season, but the lack of a timetable offered up by the staff is a bit worrisome. More information on his status should surface during fall camp, which figures to clarify Cisse's situation.