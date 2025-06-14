Jadon Thompson Injury: Missed time due to injury

Thompson missed time in the spring due to an undisclosed injury, according to Jonah Dylan of the Memphis Commercial Appeal.

The nature of Thompson's injury is unclear, but based on Dylan's words, it seems he didn't have a lot of time to practice in the spring, which is an issue considering he transferred to Memphis during the offseason. At this stage, it's unclear if he'll be available for the start of the 2025 season. The Tigers play their campaign-opener against UT-Chattanooga on Saturday, Aug. 30.