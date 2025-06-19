Jaiden Credle Injury: Ineligible for 2025

Credle is ineligible for Middle Tennessee State's 2025 season because of academic reasons, Jake Bolden of the Blue Raider Podcast on the G5 Hive Podcast reports.

Academic reasons explain why Credle was not part of Middle Tennessee State's spring roster that the team released months earlier. During its 2024 season, he logged 109 carries for 471 yards and four touchdowns. The running back also recorded 27 receptions for another 125 yards. Unfortunately for Credle, he will not get an immediate opportunity to build off that effort, pushing his earliest game to 2026.