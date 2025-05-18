Jailen Holmes News: Committed to UAB
Holmes announced his committment to play for UAB for the 2025 season via his X account Sunday.
Holmes will join the Blazers following a single season with Oregon State. The 5-foot-10 receiver appeared in just a single season for the Beavers in 2024, failing to record a counting stat while preserving a redshirt for his junior season of eligibility. The former JUCO transfer will retain two years of eligibility with UAB moving forward.
